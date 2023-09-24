Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c- rating to a d+ rating. The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 1094648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.