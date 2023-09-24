Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

WMT opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

