Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.53.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Trading Up 2.0 %

WMG opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.