Warner Music Group’s (WMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WMG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.53.

WMG stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,027,000 after buying an additional 199,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 207,586 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

