WCM Investment Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

SLB stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

