Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.37. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

