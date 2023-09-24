Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $125.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $270,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $87,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $270,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $15,625,594 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $263,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAB opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

