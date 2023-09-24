Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

WLKP opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 113.25%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,498 shares of company stock worth $373,427 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

