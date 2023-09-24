WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $44.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

WestRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WestRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 407,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in WestRock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 100,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

