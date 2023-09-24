William Blair Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

