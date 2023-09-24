William Blair Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $212.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.22. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

