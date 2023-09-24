Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $191.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Up 0.7 %

Wingstop stock opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.