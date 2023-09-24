Xponance Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

BKR stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,925 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

