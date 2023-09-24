Xponance Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $305.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

