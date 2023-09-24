Xponance Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.51, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

