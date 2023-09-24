Xponance Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.0 %

ED stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

