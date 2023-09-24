Xponance Inc. Sells 3,523 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after purchasing an additional 746,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

DRI stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.50.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

