Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

