Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $71.30 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.78.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUMC. HSBC increased their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.25.

Get Yum China alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Yum China has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Yum China by 99,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 8,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum China by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.