Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 136.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 31.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.