Zillow Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 17,340 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 11,978 put options.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $304,643.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,080,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262. Insiders own 15.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

