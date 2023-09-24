ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 10,453 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

