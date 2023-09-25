1,023 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,214,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Public Storage stock opened at $263.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.37. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

