1,297 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

