131 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,092,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $324.22 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.56.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

