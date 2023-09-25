1,879 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after buying an additional 220,210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

GE opened at $111.25 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

