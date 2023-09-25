2,330 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.3003 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

