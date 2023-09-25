3,363 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $211,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Garmin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

