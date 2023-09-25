4,151 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

