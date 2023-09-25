4,192 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IPAC stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

