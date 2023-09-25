425 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in KLA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 45.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $451.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.89 and its 200-day moving average is $441.08.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

