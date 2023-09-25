5,325 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $37.67 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

