5,647 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.