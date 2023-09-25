811 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $438.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $444.80.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.