Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.43.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $164.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

