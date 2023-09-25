AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $407,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $398.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.76 and its 200-day moving average is $472.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

