AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 357 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $357.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

