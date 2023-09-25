Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director John Rakolta, Jr. Purchases 30,000 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $56.94 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 38.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

