Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director John Rakolta, Jr. Purchases 30,000 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Shares of ADC opened at $56.94 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 38.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- This Is How HSBC’s Crypto Collaboration Disrputs Banking
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AI Boosts Duolingo As Company Posts First Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.