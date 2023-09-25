Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,350,000 after buying an additional 1,094,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,144,598 shares of company stock valued at $295,465,135. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.4 %

ABNB opened at $132.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

