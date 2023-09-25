Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after buying an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $168.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $167.67 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.76.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

