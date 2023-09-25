Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $131.25 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

