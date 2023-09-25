Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

