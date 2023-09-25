Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

