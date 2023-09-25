Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 11,821 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.8% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $357.91 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

