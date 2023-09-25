Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Financial Review

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) and International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Trader Group and International Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A International Zeolite -115.94% N/A -57.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Trader Group and International Zeolite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $602.89 million 11.31 $281.92 million N/A N/A International Zeolite $530,000.00 4.00 -$660,000.00 ($0.02) -2.50

Volatility and Risk

Auto Trader Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite.

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Zeolite has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Auto Trader Group and International Zeolite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Auto Trader Group beats International Zeolite on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About International Zeolite

(Get Free Report)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 948.935 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.