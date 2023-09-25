Avion Wealth Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avion Wealth increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock worth $12,175,801 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $131.25 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

