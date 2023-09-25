Avity Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.