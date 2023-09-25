Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. The company had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.