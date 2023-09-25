Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

