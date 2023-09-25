Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1,351.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

